Milling starts on Highway 44

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

Milling started last Tuesday morning on the Highway 44 project in Winner.

Brad Norrid of the South Dakota Department of Transportation updated the public on the progress of the project.

The June 21 meeting was live streamed.

Norrid explained there are flaggers and a pilot car for this portion of the project. Persons will have a 15 minute or less wait for a pilot car.

The entire surface of the road will be removed and will be replaced with a new concrete highway. The work area is from Subway to the sale barn road, about one mile.

Norrid asks motorists to drive slow through the construction zone and be aware of lane changes.

Norrid said if there is inclement weather or a lot rain the road will have to be closed and the detour will be the sale barn road.

When finished there will be a new road surface, new curb and gutter, new sidewalk and lighting.

Reede Construction of Aberdeen is the prime contractor.

Persons can follow updates on the project on the Facebook page Winner Highway Construction 2022-2023.

The next live stream of the highway meeting will be held July 5 at 11 a.m.