Mighty Mo Jo coffee opens in Winner

Mighty Mojo Coffee Co. officially opened in its new building in Winner on April 22. The business, located in the former Frosty Boy building on the highway, is owned by Dan and Trisha Cahoy. Pictured from left are Krystal Kubal, Rebecca Kriss, Rebecca Isaacson, Trisha Cahoy and Emily Moser. The business is open 7 days a week from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

Bringing happiness one cup at a time is the mission of Mighty Mo Jo Coffee Co. which opened its first stand alone business in Winner.

The first day of business in its new facility was April 22. It is located on the highway in the former Frosty Boy building.

The business is owned by Dan and Trisha Cahoy of the Bonesteel area.

The business will be open seven days a week from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They have owned a coffee truck for a year which travels around the area and has been in Winner on several Mondays.

In addition to regular coffee they offer expressos, frappes, latte, smoothies made with 100 percent fruit, plus other drinks. They also have loose leaf teas which can either be hot or cold.

Also part of the menu are cinnamon rolls, mo jo energy balls, check mix and cookies.

The menu can be found on their Facebook page.

For every cup of coffee they donate 10 cents to a local organization or nonprofit.

“That is part of bringing that happiness. I just want to spread the love,” said Cahoy.

The Cahoys are the owners of Cahoy’s General Store which is a family owned grocery store with four locations in South Dakota and Nebraska. They are located in Bonesteel, Lake Andes, Tyndall and Spencer, Neb.

It has been a year since the coffee truck has been in operation. But Trisha had the idea several years ago. She and here husband were visiting at Black Hills State University and the lady they were visiting said it was coffee truck day. “I never heard of that and I enjoyed the experience of seeing people come to the truck. I thought that would be awesome to start. The idea never left my head. I wanted to bring a big town thing to a small area,” she said.

The couple brought a coffee truck from Minnesota and refurbished the outside.

When asked how they came up with the name for the business she said that was a little tricky. She wanted something to name this large beast of a truck. She started out with Mo and then it turned into Mo Jo with the Missouri River in mind. She said there are a lot of fishermen in Lake Andes who like their coffee.

“We are trying to offer coffee that persons get in a bigger city and something that Starbucks would serve but use our own recipes,” Cahoy said.

She and her husband went to coffee school in Texas to get on the right track with making expresso and other coffees. In January, Cahoy took some of managers back to this school to get some barista training.

Cahoy likes making coffee and especially likes the expresso. Even thought she did not grow up drinking coffee it is her new thing. “I love coffee and being able to teach other people,” she noted.

So you are off to work in the morning and need that coffee to get the day going. Just swing through Mighty Mo Jo Coffee and get your fix for the day. Ah, morning coffee, I am ready to take on the day.