By Dan Bechtold Editor

There will be a Mid Dakota Fair this summer but due to COVID-19 it will look much different.

The fair will be held July 29 to Aug. 8.“We are excited that we have an opportunity for our members to exhibit what they have done in their 4-H project year,” said Laura Kahler, Tripp County 4-H advisor.

However at this year’s fair everyone must follow SDSU social distancing protocol. This means that everyone must be six feet apart and everyone must wear a mask at all times.

There will be no public attendance at the livestock shows. Judges, exhibitors and a family member of those exhibiting are the only ones allowed in