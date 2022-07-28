Mid Dakota Fair opens Aug. 2

The Mid Dakota Fair in Winner will open Aug. 2 and run through Aug. 6.

On Aug. 2, open class exhibits will be entered from 5-7:30 p.m. at the 4-H center.

The 4-H display exhibit judge orientation will be at 5 p.m.

The entering and interviewing of 4-H exhibits will be from 5:15 to 7:30 p.m.

A consumer decision making contest will be held from 5-7 p.m.

Silent auction items can be dropped off from 5-7 p.m.

The rocket prep will be at the 4-H center at 5 p.m. on Aug. 3 this will be followed by the rocket launch at 5:30 p.m.

The 4-H dog show check in will be at 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 3 followed by the dog show at 6 p.m.

County 4-Hers can check in rabbits and poultry from 6-8 p.m.

There is much more to the fair Thursday through Saturday and all that information will be in the Aug. 3 Winner Advocate.

The Mid Dakota Fair is a community event. Be sure to take in all the fair activities.