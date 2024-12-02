Funeral services for Michael L. “Mike” Reuman, 63, of Kennebec, SD will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Kennebec with burial in the Kennebec Cemetery at Kennebec, SD. Visitation will begin Friday at 5 p.m. with a 6 p.m. scripture service at St. Michael’s Church in Kennebec, SD.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be established in the Lyman County area.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Michael Lon Reuman; our beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend and dedicated farmer, who died peacefully at the age of 63 on Nov. 23, 2024 at the Sanford Chamberlain Hospital/Care Center.

Born on March 27, 1961, in Mitchell, SD, Mike entered into the world to his proud parents, Nola and Paul (Cork) Reuman. From a young age, Mike showed a deep love for farming. He told his mom that he was going to follow in his dad’s footsteps if he could find them! Mike spent hours and hours learning the rhythms of farming from his parents, grandparents and neighbors, and later built his own legacy as a hard-working, hands-on farmer. Farming was more than just a livelihood; it was his passion and he poured his heart and soul into his land for many years.

Mike married his high school sweetheart, Marlene Volmer, on Feb. 15, 1985. Together they shared just shy of 40 years of love and adventure together. To this union, two sons were born; Drew Michael and Reed Todd. Mike adored his sons and took great pride in teaching them about the importance of hard work. Although tough on them at times, he always found a way to make sure they were taken care of in any way that he could.

He also enjoyed sharing his hobbies with his boys. Riding motorcycle, riding snow mobile, dirt-biking, and hunting were his favorite past-times with his family and friends. Doing these activities was living for Mike. He spent many years riding out in the Black Hills with his loved ones, and found great joy in attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally every year. He was also an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and spread his love for his team to his family. Sundays were some of his favorite days to have family over to bet on the games and see how the season would turn out for not only his team, but the teams that his closest family members enjoyed, too.

Unfortunately, on May 31, 2016, Mike’s life was turned upside down when he found himself completely paralyzed after he ran into a sink hole on his dirt-bike checking his fields. He spent the first five months after his accident in Sioux Falls, SD, and Lincoln, NE, at the best rehabilitation facilities in America trying to get his feet back under him from his injury, Central Cord Syndrome. His main goal when he was discharged was to be able to walk and drive tractor and combine again. With hard work and determination, he did just that; in fact, Mike continued to farm alongside his son Drew as his condition would allow up until the end of fall harvest of 2023.

Following his accident, Mike also became a grandpa to five beautiful grandchildren; Dutch, Brooks, Kirbi, Kinsley and Clyde. These five blessings were the apples of his eye; he loved spending time with them. They brought him so much happiness and made the tough days better.

Alongside Mike’s love for his family and the outdoors, Mike was a friend to many. He would lend a hand to a neighbor in a heartbeat and would share a word of advice to those that needed it the most. His sense of humor, hearty storytelling, and ability to make others laugh while playing a game of pitch or watching a favorite sitcom made him a joy to be around. Mike’s easygoing nature and grin will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Marlene; children Drew (Brittany) Reuman and Reed (Courtney) Reuman; grandchildren Dutch, Brooks, Kirbi, Kinsley, and Clyde; Brother, Craig (Jody) Reuman, as well as numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Nola Reuman, and in-laws, Delmer and Delores Volmer.

Special thanks to the medical teams at Sanford and Avera in Sioux Falls, Madonna Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln, NE, and Omaha, NE, Sanford Chamberlain Clinic, Hospital, Care Center and Therapies. We are forever grateful to your commitment to Mike’s journey the past 8 years.

Don’t count the years…make the years count.