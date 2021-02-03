Michael Kosters, 60, formerly of Winner, SD, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Sioux Falls, SD.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at 1 p,m. at the Winner United Methodist Church in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

Michael “Mike” James Kosters, age 60, passed away on Sunday January 24, 2021 at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls.

Michael was born on Dec. 9, 1960 in Alabama to father Jim Kosters and mother Sandra Hansen. Mike spent his childhood in Denver, CO and teenage years in Winner, SD. He graduated from Winner High School in 1979 and then attended Miami Dade College. It was in Florida that he met and married Jennifer Burg, and they settled in Southwest Ranches, FL.

Mike and Jennifer had two daughters together, Samantha and Valerie. The Kosters family lived in a beautiful ranch-style home with an acre of land. Mike was a self-taught carpenter and built not only a large 30’x40’ workshop, but also a wooden castle play set for his girls. He enjoyed completing home renovations and was skilled in electrical, plumbing, and everything in between.

Mike’s defining quality was his love of the great outdoors. A major highlight was taking the airboat out to the Everglades. He enjoyed fishing, frogging, and riding through the tall grass. At the beach, he loved floating in the waves and looking for seashells with Sam and Val. Every autumn he took an annual hunting trip with his step father, Gene Hansen, where he bagged big game such as White Tail Deer, elk, and coyote with a bow and arrow. Mike enjoyed traveling and went on an annual family vacation to a different US state every year. Admittedly a kid-at-heart, one of his favorite places was Walt Disney World.

His career with the City of Plantation lasted an impressive 30 years. Starting in irrigation, he ultimately finished with the title of Supervisor of Public Works. Mike enjoyed that each work day wasn’t spent in a cubicle. The ability to be out and about in the City of Plantation created many lifelong friendships that he held dear to his heart.

Some of Mike’s most notable character traits included generosity; he always offered a hand to those in need. He was a fiercely loyal friend and dependable father. Mike knew how to light up a room with a joke and a Mountain Dew in his hand.

After his retirement, Mike returned to Winner, South Dakota to live the good life. He spent most days out at the ranch with his friends, scouting deer and fixing fence posts. While living in Winner, he looked after his mom Sandy. Mike always made sure she had help attending various appointments and cooked lots of food with plenty of left overs. Michael was a caring son and a beloved father.

Michael is preceded in death by his father, Jim Kosters, and step-father, Gene Hansen.

Michael is survived by his mother, Sandra Hansen, daughters, Samantha and Valerie, as well as sister Terri Budd, and nephew, Max Budd. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please send a donation to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. This was an organization that Mike supported and whose mission closely aligns with his passion