Meredith D. “Punk” Worth, 92

Funeral Service for Meredith D. “Punk” Worth age 92 of Springview, Neb., will be held on Saturday, (May 13, 2023) at 2 p.m. at the Keya Paha County High School Gymnasium in Springview. Burial with military honors will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Springview.

Punk Worth died Tuesday May 2, 2023 at his home near Springview.

Survivors include:

Wife: Enid of Springview

2 Children: Ron Worth and Lorraine Worth of Springview

3 Grandchildren & 5 Great-Grandchildren

Brother: Malvern “Corky” Worth and wife, Janet of Springview

Sister-in-law: Aliene Clark of Rock Springs, WY

Brother-in-law: Gerry (Stella) Graham of Ainsworth

Along with nieces, nephews and other family members

Visitation for Punk Worth will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth from 5 to 7 p.m. and continue Saturday at the high school one hour prior to the service.

Those attending services are asked to wear casual attire.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to Springview American Legion Post #98, Springview Fire and Rescue or to the Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame in Punk’s name. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hochfuneralhome.com.