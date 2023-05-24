Memorial day speaker and services

Courtney Steffen, a candidate for state American Legion commander, will be the speaker at the Memorial Day service at the Winner Cemetery on Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m.

Steffen is the vice commander of Districts 3-8 of the American Legion. She is from the Chester Post 136 where she is also the post commander. She is a member of both the post and the American Legion Auxiliary.

She earned her eligibility in the American Legion through her service in the United States Air Force where she served as logistics readiness officer in Alaska, Iraq, Honduras and California. She also maintains memberships in the VFW, DAV, MOAA and IAVA.

During the work week, Steffen serves as the Brookings County veterans service officer in Brookings. She loves helping connect veterans and their families to the benefits they have earned in the service. She has three children: Annika, James and Kit.

The Winner American Legion and VFW will be conducting services at area cemeteries.

On Sunday, May 28 they will be at the Witten Cemetery at 2 p.m.

On May 29 services will be at Novotny family cemetery, Clearfield at 8:30 a.m.

Services will be at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Clearfield at 9 a.m. Services will be at the Holy Spirit Cemetery of Ideal at 9 a.m. and at Lenker Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. and ZCBJ Cemetery at 9:45 a.m.

The Avenue of Flags will fly at the Winner Cemetery on Memorial Day. They are looking for volunteers to help put up flags. At 1 p.m. on May 27 place crosses and small flags by veterans grave sites, on May 28 at 4 p.m. lay poles by the holes for the flags.

At 6 a.m. Monday the large flags will be placed on the flag poles.

At 4 p.m. on Monday will be the removal of the small flags and crosses and the large flags.