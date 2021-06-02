Mass of Christian Burial for Melvin Reiser, 68, of Butte, Neb., was held Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. Reverend Richard Reiser and Reverend Bernard Starman were the concelebrants, with burial in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Butte.

Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post 51 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements. Melvin died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch, Neb.

Melvin Michael Reiser, son of Wilbur and Agnes (Lechtenberg) Reiser, was born Aug. 5, 1952, at Lynch, Neb. He attended Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School until the eighth grade and graduated from Butte Public School. Melvin served in the United States Army from 1972 until 1975 and was stationed in Germany. Melvin was blessed with two adopted sons, Gary and Carl Reiser and an adopted granddaughter, Rebeka.

Melvin was a teacher and taught at Osmond Public School, Martin School in Martin, South Dakota, Anoka School. His last school was Cheyenne Eagle Butte School where he taught for 35 years.

Melvin was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, All Saints Catholic Church, and the Knights of Columbus.

Melvin is survived by his adopted son, Gary Reiser; granddaughter, Rebeka; and siblings, Louise Ann Reiser of Spencer, Donna (Donald) LaFerrier of Elk Point, South Dakota, twin brother, Marvin (Julie) Reiser of Butte, Richard Reiser of Omaha, David (Linda) Reiser of Spencer, and Gregory Reiser of Spencer. Many nieces and nephews and friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Agnes (Lechtenberg) Reiser; adopted son, Carl Reiser; sister-in-law, Pamela Reiser; and nephew, Jacob Reiser.