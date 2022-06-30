Mayes retires from Navy

A retirement ceremony for Tara Jo Mayes, formerly of Winner, was held June 16 at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Va.

Mayes is the daughter of Don and Cathy Mayes of Winner.

Tara Jo Mayes has served 22 years in the Navy and will serve eight years in the reserve.

Master chief Mayes enlisted in the Navy in July 2000 and attended recruit training command in Great Lakes, Ill.

Upon completion of basic training she reported to Naval Service Training Command for information systems technician A school.

Her first tour of duty was with Tactical support center I Sigoella, Italy, providing technical support for P-3 Orion patrol squadrons while deployed to Kosovao I support of operation joint guardia.

In January 2004 she transferred to the USS Harry S. Truman deploying to Fifth Fleet in support of operation Iraqi Freedom. She then transferred to Center for information dominance learning site Dam Neck, Va, as an instructor for advanced network analysis and theater battle space management control systems.

Returning to sea duty she was assigned to the USS Winston Churchill conducting two deployments to Fifth Fleet where she was the selected as the commander’s sailor of the year and being selected chief officer.

Continuing in the expeditionary community she reported to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion ELEVEN while deploying to Rota, Spain twice supporting communication efforts to 25 task tailored detachments in support of CTF’s 56, 68 ad 75 where she advanced to senior chief.

Returning to the surface fleet, she transferred to information warfare training group I Virginia Beach, Va., for a short tour while being promoted to master chief. After being redistributed due to advancement she reported to U.S. Second Fleet where she is assigned as the staff senior enlisted leader in support of Atlantic and Artic operations to include command and control of JFC Norfolk in support of NATO.

Her qualifications include achievement of a master training specialist, master training specialist mentor and holds an associates of science in information technology and a bachelor of science in information systems and cyber security.

Master chief Mayes is a graduate of the senior enlisted academy Class 217 and has earned the designation as a Seabee combat warfare specialist, expeditionary warfare specialist, surface warfare specialist, air warfare specialist, and has earned numerous personal and unit awards.