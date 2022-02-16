Mavis Fleming, 65

Mavis Fleming age 65, passed away on Jan. 18, 2022 at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln, Ne.

Mavis was born Jan. 2, 1957 in Pierre SD, to Clarence and Lorraine (Kruse) Kuper. She attended Eagle township school for 8 years then high school in Highmore, SD.

She loved animals with a passion. She was active in 4-H while growing up, and showed her animals. She was also active in rodeo while in high school and continued as an adult.

Mavis married Lawrence Joe Fleming on Oct. 17, 1980. They worked on ranches in South Dakota and Nebraska until the purchased their own ranch in South Dakota, north of Valentine.

Her passion for animals continued throughout her life. She had several Brown Swiss milk cows that she called her babies. Pistol and Okie were her two favorite horses. She won several barrel racings and horse races with them. She loved her dogs also, Miso and Poncho. They went everywhere with her.

She was a friend to everyone that she met, and was willing to help when they needed her. She took care of her mother for several years until her death in 2018. They loved to go to the senior center and play Bingo and cards.

Mavis is preceded in death by her father Clarence 1999, mother Lorraine 2018, husband Joe 2018, and daughter Jill 2021.

She is survived by her brothers, Karl (Diane) Kuper of Tripp, SD., Marvin (Elaine) Kuper of Sturgis, SD., stepchildren, Jackie (Wayne) Hollenbeck of Rose, NE., Larry Fleming of Hudson, CO., Lori Witte (Rob Clay) of Valentine, NE., nephews, Ryan (Jamie) Kuper of Grant, NE., Jimmy Kuper of Tulare, CA., and niece Nancy Kuper of Tulare, CA., step grandchildren, Kelsey Witte of Grand Island, NE., Jessie (Loncey) Johnson of Dillion, MT., Ryan O’Kief of Valentine, NE., KayCee Hollenbeck (Rob Parker), Rose, NE., Jade (Caleb) Martin, Wichita, KS.

Memorial service were held on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Valentine, NE. Memorial service was also held on Feb. 12, 2022 at the Church of Christ in Highmore, SD. Inurnment followed at the Highmore Cemetery in Highmore, SD.

Sandoz Chapel of the Pines in Valentine, NE was in charge of service arrangements.