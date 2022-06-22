Martha Rae (Eagle Star) Old Lodge, 72, of Winner, SD passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at her residence in Winner, SD.

Funeral services were held on Monday, June 20, 2022 at noon at the Winner Ideal Community Hall in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

Wake services were held on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Winner Ideal Community Hall in Winner, SD.

Martha Rae (Eagle Star) Old Lodge was born Dec. 9, 1949 to Homer and Cora (Lever) Eagle Star in Hamill, SD.

Martha went to grade school in Hamill. She then attended high school at Todd County.

Martha met the love of her life Frank Old Lodge Sr. and they united in marriage on Sept. 23, 1971. To this unity they had 8 children; Quentin, Howard, Melissa, Brent, Frank Jr., Troy, Kerri, & Nealy.

In Martha’s younger years she enjoyed traveling to all the softball and fast pitch tournaments cheering on the Ideal Red Machine. Martha also loved to dance. She often traveled with her husband Frank & Son Quentin to all the dances they played at.

Martha had a heart of Gold. She loved everyone equally. Martha’s smile was like no other. Martha was full of love for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Martha was a stay-at-home mother raising her 8 children and 2 nieces.

Martha opened her home to anyone in need. She made sure you never went away hungry. Martha is a firm believer in the Lord Jesus. She and Frank traveled many miles to revivals. Martha believed in the power of prayer.

Martha loved spending her evening playing aggravation with family and friends. Martha and Frank helped raise lots of nieces, nephews, grandkids, and adopted lots of kids throughout their years.

Martha is survived by her 7 children: Quentin “Bub” (Delphine), Howard (Jolene), Melissa “Lisa”, Nealy (Patrick) all of Winner, SD, Brent (Mandy) of Witten, SD, Frank Jr. and Troy of Ideal, SD. 2 nieces Geraldine (Wayne Jr.) of Winner, Kimberly of Sioux Falls. Her brothers Millian Eagle Star of Winner, Clyde & Emmit Swalla of Lower Brule. Her sisters Zona Turkey of Huron, Ruth (Kevin) Olson of Sioux Falls, 34 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren.

Martha is united in heaven with her husband Frank, her daughter Kerri, 2 grandsons Homer & Jaeden, her parents Homer & Cora, her sisters Marva & Karen Eagle Star, her brothers; Antoine Sr., Larry Jasper Delbert Eagle Star & Benjamin Lever.