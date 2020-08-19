Martha Peters, 89, of Winner SD, passed peacefully into her eternal life on Wednesday Aug, 12, 2020 at the Winner Regional Long-Term Care Center.

A private mass of Christian burial was held on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery. A private Rosary was held on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at 5 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Martha was born on Jan. 25, 1931 to George and Margaret (Gierau) Mullen in Wewela, South Dakota. She attended a one room school house there for grades 1 through 8. From there she went to St. Mary’s Academy in O’Neill, Neb., from 1944 to 1948.

After graduation from high school she worked at Marty Mission School in Marty, South Dakota. She then moved to Bloomfield, Neb. and worked at Mullen Market, the family grocery store. She met Jack Peters at a dance in Wewela. They were married on June 7, 1951. They started their married life in Colome, SD, and later moved to Winner.

To this union, four sons were born. Martha is survived by her sons and their families. Pat (Marjo), Larissa (Josh Luther), Hallie, Marrie, Ainsley, Travis (Lyndsey), Camden, Bo, Tyler (Brittany), Cavan; Kevin (Cindy), Dale (Jacey), Kelby, Karley; Steve (Darcie), Sydnie, Trevor, Jack, Hudson; Laura Root (Jamie) , Addy, Rylee, Gracie; Dan (Lenore) John, Beth (Bobby Bruinsma), Wesley; Brad (Joan), Katie (ErikPedersen), Kelli, Kasey (Keith Miller), Ava, Nora, Case, Kami (Ryan Trainer). Her sisters Marcella (Jess)Wills, Bernadette (Bill) Skrivan, and brother Bernard (Nona) Mullen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack, great granddaughter Esther Grace, brother-in-law Chuck Bohart and nephew, John Mullen. Martha exemplified what a true Catholic Christian is. Her faith was a strong foundation for how she lived her life. She was a faithful member of the Immaculate Conception Church choir, sharing her beautiful soprano voice.

She was a 50 year member of the Catholic Daughters. She was active in supporting St. Mary’s School in Winner. She was a regular volunteer serving dinners at the church. Jack and Martha along with close friends, Bill and Betty Pistulka, headed the annual Fall Festival when Father Arnie Kari was pastor back in the 1980’s. Martha could strike up a conversation with anyone. She loved to visit.

Martha always made sure friends and family never left her home without a meal. That squeaky back door was always a welcoming sound. And the people she cared for stretched far and wide. Martha kept an incredible network of distant cousins and old friends who would visit frequently. As her mind began to fail her, she shared stories and old memories of her childhood.

Perhaps she embellished the details where she drew a blank. But we didn’t care – we were grateful for the stories and “the visit”. Martha was a golfer – and had the tan lines to prove it. And when she couldn’t golf, she filled her time with bridge club.

She loved to spend time with her grandchildren, and was always grateful that so many of them were close by as they grew up. Martha – thank you for dedicating your life to making sure everyone around you was taken care of, well-fed and entertained.

You’ve set an incredible example for the rest of us. You were, and will continue to be, a bright light in our lives.