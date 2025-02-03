Marlene Rae Hoppes, 75, of Kokomo, IN passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, at St. Vincent Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on June 18, 1949, in Gregory, SD, Marlene was the cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Pesek) Maska.

She married the love of her life, Gregory Hoppes on Nov. 2, 1974, and he preceded her death on Jan. 5, 2022. They shared 47 wonderful years together.

After graduating Colome High School, she attended radiology school in Aberdeen, SD. Marlene dedicated 30 years of her career as a nursing tech at St. Joseph Hospital, with the last 10 years spent in the OB department before retiring in 2017.

She was always quick to brag about her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. During her free time, she enjoyed gardening, canning tomatoes from her garden, planting flowers, baking-especially with her granddaughter, playing cards and dominoes with friends and family, and reading. She was formerly a member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.

Marlene is survived by her devoted daughter, Donnelle and her husband, Taylor. Her treasured grandchildren Logan Miller, and Morgan Miller. Other survivors include her sister, Carol Kindlesparker; nephew, Eric (Shannon) Wortman; great nieces and nephew, Sadie, Teddy, and Molly Wortman; and niece, Laura Wortman; other survivors include her special friends, James (Kelly) Kuntz. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband.

Friends visited family Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W Lincoln Road, Kokomo. The funeral service took place at 6 pm Jan. 23 with Pastor Jeff Haill officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity in lieu of flowers. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.