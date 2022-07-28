Margie Ann Klein, 88

Funeral services for Margie Ann Klein were held July 25 at Clausen Funeral Home in Burke. Burial was in the Graceland Cemetery, Burke.

Margie Ann Klein was born Jan. 2, 1934 at Chamberlain, South Dakota to William and Erma (Girton) Mlady and she died July 19, 2022 at the Community Memorial Hospital in Burke, South Dakota at the age of 88 years.

She attended Eagle Center Grade School in Brule County, South Dakota, graduating from Chamberlain High School.

She married Norman Klein in August of 1951at Chamberlain, where they resided until 1954 when they moved to Corvallis, Oregon. In 1958 they moved back to the family farm south of Burke, South Dakota. Norman passed away in 2007 and Margie continued to live there until her passing.

Margie kept very busy raising her four children. She milked cows and always had a large garden, from which she canned. She also raised chickens, ducks and geese. Then later in life, she also worked as a bookkeeper for the Rosebud Cheese Plant in Burke. And also as an aide at the Gregory Nursing Home and The Burke Hospital. She enjoyed many hobbies including her flower gardens, sewing, crocheting, knitting, tatting, making quilts, pictures painting, stained glass and puzzles. She made crocheted blankets for each of her grandchildren with their favorite football emblem on them. She was an excellent cook, you never left her table hungry.

She loved family gatherings with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved spoiling them all.

Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Norman; her son, Brad; her parents; her sister, Francis Schauss; sisters-in-law: Becky Mlady and Denise Mlady; and her brother-in-law, Shorty Schreiber.

Margie is survived by her children: Doug (Joyce) Klein of Winner, SD; Deb (Pat) Walker of Chamberlain, SD: Kelly Klein of Rapid City, SD; her grandchildren: Cody Klein and fiancé Michaela, Dustin Klein, Casey Klein, Aaron Vomacka (Chrystal), Kary (Justin) King, Carleigh Klein and Bryce Klein; her great-grandchildren: McKenzi, Avaya and Chester Vomacka, Tyler Beutz, Quade and Brynlee King; her siblings: Norma (Jim) Kerr, Bill Mlady, Saundra Schreiber and Dennis Mlady.

Margie will be greatly missed by her family and friends and her furry pet “Miss Kitty”.