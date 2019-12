Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Brian London, manager of First Fidelity Bank of Colome, will be leaving the bank the end of the year after working there for 28 1/2 years. He will be working at Security State Bank in Chancellor.

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

It is going to be hard for Brian London to leave Colome.

