Lois Evonne (Taylor) Devish, 80

Lois Evonne (Taylor) Devish was reunited with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 29, 2020 at the age of 80.

Lois was born in May of 1940 to Floyd and Lillian (Reinoehl) Taylor near Wood, South Dakota. They preceded her in death.

She graduated from Winner High School in 1958. After high school, Lois had the privilege of going to Toronto, Canada as a South Dakota delegate for the Baptist Youth Fellowship. This was one of the many highlights in her life and she spoke of it often.

Lois then attended one year of college at Sioux Falls College. In October of 1959, Lois married the love of her life, Dale Devish at Rosebud Valley Baptist Church near Wood, South Dakota.

Lois was an attentive and devoted wife and mother. In 1977, she started working at Midland National Life Insurance. She worked there until her retirement in 2003.

Lois enjoyed embroidery and playing the piano, but one of her greatest joys in her life was serving the Lord. Lois accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior as a very young girl. Lois never waivered in her faith. She was involved in various positions with the church over the years. She was very active with the Awana Program from 1987-1998.

She is survived by her loving, caring and dedicated husband, Dale Devish of 61 years.

She is also lovingly remembered by her family: children, Rita and Jerry Lawver, Karen Leehane and Arlin Devish; her grand and great grandchildren, Rory, Sarah and Tristen McBride, Rachel, Vincent and Gabriel Taylor, Austin, Ashley, Blake and Jordyn Jo Leehane; her step-grandchildren, Jeremy and Rhonda Anderson, Sunshine and David McDonnel; her sister Louise Rohlf and brother Freeman (Connie) Taylor; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Nov. 4, at First Evangelical Free church, 2601 E. 69th Street, Sioux Falls. Interment will be in Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Awana Program through First Evangelical Free Church.