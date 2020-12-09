Living nativity set for Dec. 16

To celebrate the true meaning of the season a living nativity will be held at the United Methodist Church on Dec. 16.

This will be put on by the GPS youth. There will two shows, one at 6 p.m. and the other at 6:30 p.m.

This will be outside so persons are asked to dress warm. To help people stay warm the high school MYF group will be serving free hot cocoa. There are about 30 kids who will take part in this nativity.

The GPS group is for youth in kindergarten to sixth grade.

In addition there will some miniature donkeys and sheep. “The kids are really excited about it,” said Vanessa Goodell, education director.

Each show is about 15 minutes long. The 6:30 p.m. show will be live streamed and will be held right before the Sounds of Christmas.

There will be plenty of room on the church lawn for people to social distance as they watch the living nativity. Due to COVID, the Sounds of Christmas will be live streamed and is closed to the public.