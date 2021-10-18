Linc Wilson, age 63, formerly of Winner, passed away on Sept. 30, 2021. Linc loved his family and his cats. Family and friends called him the Lincster and /or Hopper. He loved to have fun with people and make everyone laugh.

Linc enjoyed hunting deer and pheasant it was something he did every year with his family. In recent years he started metal detecting and found some very interesting treasures like real silver dollars and helped a couple find an engagement ring they had lost at a park. Linc also enjoyed hiking all over Arizona. He collected Mickey Mouse memorabilia and was frequently seen wearing one of his many Mickey T-shirts.

Linc was a glazier and installed glass in high rise buildings, the heights didn’t bother him. He also contracted to put the banners up at Sun Devil Stadium for the Fiesta Bowl games and for the Super Bowl game. Before moving to Arizona Linc worked for the Burlington Northern Railroad. He grew up in Winner, South Dakota.

Linc is survived by his wife Margo, his sister Tracee Ford, her husband Greg their children, Shae, Layne, Reed, Teeyl, and Jais. His brother Shannon and wife Cindee. Linc adored his grand nieces and nephews Gunner, Bristol, Maive, Rhen, Ophelia, Tanner, Piper, Peyton and Ashton. He would have them laughing and screaming with delight within minutes. He was always a kid at heart.

Linc was a hobby artist and created some fun pieces using glass and wood. He made beautiful fairy houses for many of us. He also collected Native American pottery. His collection will be donated to local museums.

Donations to ASPCA and the Arizona Humane Society.

Linc was well loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Funeral service was held at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at 12 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com

A memorial service will be held in the spring in Winner, SD.