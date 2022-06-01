Linc Bly “Hopper” Wilson, 63

Linc Bly “Hopper” Wilson passed away on Sept. 30, 2021, in Phoenix, Ariz.

Linc was born on July 6, 1958, to Chalmace (C.G.) and Dee Wilson. He attended school in Winner, South Dakota, and graduated in 1976.

After high school, Linc attended Black Hills State in Spearfish, South Dakota. Linc decided that a trade school would more suit his needs, so he transferred to Anoka Technical College in Anoka, Minn., where he earned an Optical Technician degree. He worked in his trade for a short period and decided that he would rather be working in the field. He joined the Burlington Northern Railroad 982 Steel Gang in the summer of 1979. While with the 982 Steel Gang, Hopper worked all over Wyoming, Colorado, and Nebraska replacing short runs of rail with 1/4 mile-long ribbon rail. In 1984 he moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he started yet another career in the field as an apprentice glazier, eventually reaching journeyman status. He went on to have a long glazier career becoming job site foreman for many years, building many commercial high-rise properties. While working as a glazier, he acquired the contracts to hang the Tostitos banners for the Fiesta Bowl at the ASU stadium. Hopper enjoyed this job very much.

Hopper was known by all his friends and family for his adventurist nature. He hunted and fished all over the states and Arizona dessert – pheasant, walleye, trout, deer, elk, but his favorite was rattlesnake. During the summer, you would find him driving down old railroad tracks until all hours of the night catching rattlesnakes. He would skin and tan the hides, and of course eat the meat. He truly enjoyed this pastime. Hopper was also a very proficient metal detector. He would tell of his homeless buddies from the parks around the area that would help him, and then he would share his blessings with his detecting buddies. Hopper was also a talented artist, building very creative and unusual pieces from wood, glass, snake vertebrae, animal skins and skulls. He saw things a little differently than the rest of the world. LOL. Hopper was a true animal lover. He loved all animals, but cats were the dearest to his heart. Over the years he had and helped countless cats. Hopper was truly a very generous and kind man.

In 1994 Hopper married the love of his life, Margo Rivera-Wilson, at a destination wedding in Lake Tahoe CA. What a beautiful venue and memory.

His funeral service was held in Phoenix, Oct. 8, 2021. A memorial service will be held for Linc in Winner on June 11, 2022, from 1-4 at the Holiday Inn Express conference room.

He is survived by his wife Margo Rivera-Wilson of Phoenix, sister Tracee (Greg) Ford of Cody, Neb.; brother Shannon (Cindee) Wilson of Burlington, Iowa; nieces and nephews Shae (T.J.) Schneider, Maive and Rhen, Parker, Colorado; Layne (Arielle) Ford, Ophelia, Ord, Nebraska; Reed (Mary Kay) Ford, Gunner and Bristol, Cody, Nebraska; Teeyl Ford, Cody, Nebraska; Jais Ford, Whitman, Nebraska; Greg (Tara) Schmidt, Liam and Ava, Rough and Ready, California; Sarah Schmidt, Burlington, Iowa; aunts and uncles Glee (Duane) Brooks, Mt. Shasta, California, Robin (Fran) Blakkolb, , Willowbrook, Illinois; cousins Annelle (Jason) Maygren, Grant, Marshall, Grace, Craig, Alaska; Christi (John) Munz, John Luke, Isabella, Sienna, Bellaire, Texas; Rebecca Blakkolb, Katy, Texas; Dick (Donna) Wilson, Orlando, Florida.

Linc was preceded in death by his parents Chalmace Wilson and Delores Blakkolb-Wilson; grandparents Walter and Nellie Blakkolb, Felix “Hickory” and Minnie Wilson; uncles and aunt. Dorwin and Louise Wilson, Larry Blakkolb; cousin Gary Wilson.