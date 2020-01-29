Leo Laber, 91

Leo L. Laber, age 91 of Sac City, IA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Park View Rehabilitation Center in Sac City, IA.

Mass of the Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Parkston, SD, with Father David Stevens officiating. Burial took place at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Parkston under the direction of Koehn Bros. Funeral Home of Parkston, SD.

Leo Lawrence Laber was born on May 24, 1928, to parents, George F. and Mary E. (Hafner) Laber, in Parkston, SD. He was baptized and confirmed in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Parkston. Leo attended school in Parkston and after graduating from high school served in the United States Army from 1950-1952 during the Korean War. He served in the 45th Division as a Sgt. Forward Observer and received a Korean Service Medal of Honor.

Leo was a member of the Knights of Columbus and remained a lifelong member of the VFW.

On Aug. 25, 1953, Leo married the love of his life, Jeanne Maxwell, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Parkston. This union was blessed with four children: Leslie, Richard, Ann and James. Leo and Jeanne raised their family in Parkston and Winner, SD, where he worked for Parkston Produce and then as an animal nutritionist and western territory sales manager for Zip Feeds out of Sioux Falls.

Leo and Jeanne later moved to Sioux Falls where he extended his sales territory to include northern Nebraska. Retirement in 1994 found them living in Bella Vista, Arkansas, and Yankton, South Dakota. Their love of travel took them to Hawaii, Canada, New Zealand, Alaska, and throughout most of the United States, including winters in South Padre Island.

They moved to Sac City, IA, to be closer to family in 2010. This past year they celebrated their 66th Wedding Anniversary.

In his spare time, Leo liked to be out on the course golfing. He was also an avid hunter, mostly hunting pheasants and geese. While he enjoyed doing many different things in his spare time, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He was so very proud of each and every one of them. Leo loved to visit with people, and he ‘never met a stranger’. As Leo would say “shake the hand that shook the world.” His kind heart, sense of humor and warm smile will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Leo is survived by his wife, Jeanne Laber of Sac City, IA; children: Leslie (Jerry) Hartford of San Diego, CA, Richard (Tamara) Laber of Winner, SD, Ann (Gary) Colvin of Sac City, IA, James Laber of Clear Lake, IA; 10 grandchildren: Ian (Kelly) Laber of Spearfish, SD, Ike (Alysia) Laber of Hernando, FL, Luke (Meghan) Laber of Cleburne, TX, Karlee Laber of Onida, SD, Amanda (Brian) Colvin Dunn of Arlington, VA, Justin Colvin of Craig, AK, Elana Laber of Early, IA, Haley Laber of Titonka, IA, Amy (Joel) Hartford Suggitt of Topeka, KS, Alex Hartford of Los Angeles, CA; 3 great-grandchildren: Anabel Adams, Everlee and Emersen Laber, all of Hernando, FL. Brother Joe (Lois) Laber of Bonesteel, SD; brothers-in-law and sisters-in law: Donald (Teresa) Maxwell of Mountain View, CA, Edna Sprecher Laber of Springfield, VA, JoEllen (Dr. Robert) Maxwell Neumayr of Yankton, SD.



Leo was preceded in death by his parents, George F. and Mary E. Laber; brother Francis G. “Fran” Laber; sister-in-law Helen (Charles “Chuck”) Maxwell Bechtold.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made in Leo’s memory to the

Alzheimer’s Association –Iowa Chapter at:

alz.org/iowa