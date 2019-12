Colton Hall/Winner Advocate Photo

The Colome Cowboys basketball team is returning three starters for the 2019-2020 season. Pictured from left to right is Michael Supik, Rhet Bertram, and Jacob Beckers.



By Colton Hall

Staff Writer

The Colome Cowboys boasted a good basketball team in 2018. Finishing 17-5, Colome ultimately fell one game short of going to state in the SoDak 16 to Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

