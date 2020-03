Lady Warriors SoDak 16 Champions

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Winner girls basketball team advanced to the state tournament with a 67-38 victory over Redfield in the SoDak 16 on March 9 in Chamberlain. Pictured in front from left are Emma Jorgensen, Kelbi Meiners, Ellie Brozik, Morgan Hammerbeck, Maggie LaCompte, Josie Kludt, Katherine Jankauskas, Kylie Sachtjen and Olivia Swedlund. In back from left are head coach Larry Aaker, Aleya Miller, Cici Watson, Bella Swedlund, Jenna Hammerbeck, Kalla Bertram, Shannon Calhoon, Kelsie Sachtjen, Aryn Meiners, Brindy Bolander, Melanie Brozik and assistant coach Keely Bertram.

