By Dan Bechtold

Editor

Submitted photo

Bella Swedlund, right, scored her 1000th career point in a 54-40 win over St. Thomas More on Feb. 7. Next to Swedlund is Winner Lady Warriors head basketball coach Larry Aaker.

In a highly anticipated game, the top two undefeated and ranked teams in Class A faced off in Rapid City on Friday.

For the rest of the story, pick up this week’s edition of the Winner Advocate or subscribe to the Winner Advocate at 1-605-842-1481!