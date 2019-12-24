Lady Warriors defeat Burke

Winner girls basketball team continue to keep its unblemished record alive.

On Thursday, the Lady Warriors defeated Burke/South Central 51-27.

The No. 1 rated Lady Warriors are 2-0 for this season and 26-0 dating back to last season in which they finished with a perfect record.

At the end of the first quarter it was a two-point game with Winner leading 13-11.

However, Winner held Burke/South Central scoreless in the second quarter while scoring 18 points. At the half, Winner led 31-11.

In the third quarter, a strong Winner defense held the Cougars to 4 points.

Bella Swedlund led the scoring for Winner with 19 points. Kalla Bertram added 13 points.

As a team, Winner made 21-47 shots for 45 percent from the field.

Morgan Hammerbeck pulled down 7 of Winner’s 28 rebounds. Swedlund added 5 and Kelsey Sachtjen, 4.

Winner won the junior varsity game 35-21. Leading scorers were Josey Kludt and Jenna Hammerbeck with 8 points each and Katherine Jankauskas, 7.

The next action for Winner will be Jan. 3 when they host Bon Homme in a boys and girls double-header.

Below is the box score

Winner 51

Burke/South Central 27

Non-Conference at Bonesteel

Winner;13;18;14;6 — 54

Burke/South Central;11;0;14;6 — 27

WINNER (3-0): Maggie LaCompte 2, Jenna Hammerbeck 4, Kalla Bertram 13, Morgan Hammerbeck, Bella Swelund 19, Kelbi Meiners 3, Kelsey Sachtjen 4. Totals 21-47 5-13 51.

3-pt FG — WIN 4 (Swedlund 2, Meiners 1, J. Hammerbeck 1). Rebounds — WIN 28 (M. Hammerbeck 7). Assists — WIN 17 (M. Hammerbeck 4). Turnovers — WIN 9. Steals — WIN 15 (Sachtjen 4, Bertram 4). Blocks — 3 (Sachtjen 2). JV Game —35-21 Winner .