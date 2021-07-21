Kruger named wrestler of the year

Sam Kruger was named the wrestler of the year in the South Dakota high school sports awards.

Kruger is a Winner High School graduate and state wrestling champion.

Kruger finished the season undefeated and captured his third consecutive Class B championship.

Winner wrestling coach Spencer Novotny says Kruger is a leader in the wrestling room and an all around good kid.

Novotny said the wrestler of the year award is given to an athlete who has had a good career.

In addition to being a three time state champion, the WHS graduate is a two time runner up and one time placed third.

Kruger placed all six years he wrestled.

“He put in a lot of hard work and finished his last two season undefeated. All of that work shows his character,” said the WHS coach.

“It is an honor to get this award and I am privileged to have been able to coach him. He taught me more than I probably taught him,” said Novotny.

“He is a great kid and will be tough to replace,” said Novotny.

Kruger plans to wrestle at South Dakota State University.

Also honored in the state awards program is Kendyl Bachmann who placed third in dance.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader sponsored the sports award program.