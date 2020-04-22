Kristoffer Robinson, 45

Kristoffer Allan Robinson, 45, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

He was an intelligent, kind, handsome, capable human being who lost his life after a life-long battle with alcoholism.

Kris was preceded in death by his caring and loving grandparents, Granny and Gramps Bell.

Kris is survived by his mother, Deb Robinson of Piedmont; his uncles and aunts, Randy & Auntie Dee Bell of Dixon, SD, Kim Bell of Piedmont, SD, Cindy and Jerry Haskell of Alliance, NE and Amy and Bill Reiser of Wagner, SD.



Kris so enjoyed family holidays, celebrating birthdays, cooking and planning big family meals.

He also enjoyed getting together with all his cousins: The Bell Boys, The Haskell Boys, The Reisers and his only girl cousin, Sadie.

An interment of Kris’ cremated remains is planned for a later date.

Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City.