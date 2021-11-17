Kludt receives officiating award

Randy Kludt of Winner received a 40 year football officiating award at the state Class 11B championship game on Friday.

Kludt has been officiating high school football for 40 years and high school basketball for 18 years.

He is a 1977 high school graduate from Wessington Springs. He attended SDSU and received his bachelor’s degree in 1982.

While at SDSU, Kludt had the opportunity to start his officiating career by becoming a high school football official. All under the guidance of Jay Larson.

Kludt is the region director of football and basketball officials. He received the SDHSAA football official of the year in 2004. He has officiated the all star basketball game in 2006 and the 2006 all star football game.

Kludt has had the privilege of officiating five state basketball tournaments including a championship game.

Kludt has been teaching science at Winner High School since 1983 and continues as a teacher at the school. He was head girls basketball coach for 16 years and head boys and girls golf for six years. He enjoys spending his free time being on the Missouri River fishing or house boating.

Randy and his wife, Diane, have been married for 28 years and have two children.

Kludt and the Winner referee crew worked the Class 9B championship game. The crew includes Eric Pollard, Kelly Meiners, Kludt, Rusty Arthur and Kevin Meiners. The alternate is Randy Bertram of Vermillion.