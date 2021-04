The Winner School District will be conducting begindergarten/kindergarten screening on April 23 for all children in the Winner district for the 2021-2022 school year.

South Dakota law states children must be 5 years of age by Sept. 1, 2021 to enroll.

Please call the elementary school office at 842-8170 to schedule an appointment. Please bring a copy of a courthouse issued birth certificate and immunization records.

Persons with questions are to call the elementary office.