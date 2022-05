The Winner Elementary School will be holding a screening for begindergarten/kindergarten on Friday, May 6.

Parents are to call the elementary office at 842-8170 to schedule a time.

This screening is for a child that plans on attending school next school year, which starts on Aug. 18.

In accordance with South Dakota law, the child will need to be 5 years of age by Sept. 1.

Persons who have questions or need to schedule a time feel free to call the school office.