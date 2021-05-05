Kenneth Lee Caldwell, 67

Kenneth Lee Caldwell passed away on April 21, 2021 at his home in Winner, SD.

Kenneth was born May 29, 1953 at Lynch, NE to Kenneth Shewood and Carrie Maxine Caldwell. He was the oldest of five children. The family lived in Anoka, NE. Kenny attended grade school in Anoka and high school in Butte, NE.

Kenny worked various jobs in Nebraska before moving to Winner, SD in 1995. He worked one season at Schmidt Honey farm and other jobs before going to work for the City of Winner at the Landfill where he worked for 20 years before retiring in 2018. Hey enjoyed his work and the people that he met there. During retirement Kenny enjoyed his hobbies and visiting with people.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and sister-in-law Shirley. Survivors include his siblings; Kerry Caldwell of Winner, SD; Kelly (Bindy) Caldwell of Carroll, IA; Kevin Caldwell (Marleen) of Omaha, NE; Sheri (Ray) Olson of Winner, SD; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Many will miss Kenny’s wit and zest for life.