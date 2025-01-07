Kelly Hodge, 69, of Hamill, SD passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024 at his home.

Funeral service was held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024 at 11 a.m. at the Winner Methodist Church in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery. A visitation was held one hour prior to funeral service.

Kelly James Hodge was born on Jan. 30, 1955, in Winner, SD, to Marilyn (Audiss) and Leroy Hodge. He was the oldest of four children, having three sisters: Debbie, Becky, and Lana.

After graduating from Winner High School, Kelly attended college at SDSU in Brookings, SD, and returned home to the family farm in Hamill, SD.

On Aug. 10, 1985, Kelly married Marsha (Morganfield Swedlund) and gained two sons, Tresh and Tory. To this union, one daughter, Ashley, was born.

Along with spending his entire life on the family farm, later in life he found joy and purpose in being a rural mail carrier.

Kelly was a deacon at the Hamill Presbyterian Church, where he was also the treasurer for many years. He loved music, and would sing for church events, weddings, and part of various ensembles. The most notable and long-lasting ensemble he was a part of was the A’Cafellas Barbershop Chorus in Winner, SD. He loved getting new people involved and maintaining the relationships with long-standing members.

One of the hobbies that he enjoyed was hunting. He hosted pheasant hunters for many years, but he most enjoyed his few duck hunting trips to Arkansas. He said there was nothing like hunting ducks in the flooded woods of Arkansas, so peaceful and quiet. Some of the relationships he developed over the years created hunting friends that truly felt like family.

Over the past 20 or so years, Kelly got to hone his skills in his most rewarding job, that of “Grampa” or “Boppa”. Grampa always had the best lap for snuggles and book reading, he always gave the most memorable tractor rides, and was always willing to go outside and play. Grampa always carried the right kind of Mentos in his pocket, had steady encouraging words, and gave the best kind of hugs that made you feel loved.

If you knew Kelly, you knew that ice cream was his thing. He dished the best scoops, was usually up for an ice cream treat, and could always make room for “just a little bit more.”

Kelly is survived by his wife, Marsha, three children: Tresh (Sara) Swedlund, of Witten, SD; Tory Swedlund, of Edmond, OK; and Ashley (Jed) Riggle, of Lincoln, NE; and grandchildren: Bella, Olivia, Savanna, Lela, Jaxon, Dacey, Ozzie, Samuel, Claire, and Ruby. He is also survived by his mother, Marilyn, and three sisters, Debbie (Maurice) Hinman, Becky Meyers, and Lana Hodge.

Kelly was preceded in death by his father, Leroy.