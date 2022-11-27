Keiser starts out strong in college wrestling

Kaden Keiser of Winner has had an impressive start to his college wrestling career at Appalachian State in Boone, N. C.

On Dec. 20 Keiser wrestled at the Keystone Classic in Philadelphia, Pa.

Team competing were from Penn, Drexel, Appalachian State, Arizona State, George Mason, Duke, Rider, F&M, Virginia Tech, Sacred Heart and Harvard.

Keiser, a four time South Dakota state wrestling champion, wrestled six times at the classic.

He defeated Matthew Hoelke from Rider, 11-6.

Keiser got beat by No. 15 ranked in the nation Doug Zapf from the University of Pennsylvania, 19-8.

The Winner wrestler came back and defeated Kylan Montgomery, Virginia Tech, 4-2; defeated Rocco Demartino, Sacred Heart, 16-0; defeated Vincent Mannella, University of Pennsylvania, 5-4.

Keiser got beat by Jack Crook, Harvard, 8-5.

Keiser could not wrestler the 7th and 8th place match because he can only wrestle six matches in a day. He placed 8th.

Keiser won the open division in the Mountaineer Invitational in Boone.

He won four matches. Keiser defeated Zach Soda, Edinboro with a pin in 3:24; defeated Mason Stefsnelli, Virginia, 5-4; defeated Nicholas Grizales, App State, 14-4 and defeated Kai O’Dell, 6-3.