Keiser Nominated For Argus Leader Sports Award

Kaden Keiser of the Winner Area wrestling team is one of the nominees for the Sioux Falls Argus Leader sports awards in wrestling.



Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event will be an online broadcast with national celebrities that will air June 18 at 6 p.m.



The Argus Leader Sports awards are an annual event that honors high school athletes, coaches, teams and community members for their achievements during the 2919-2020 school year, culminating with the unveiling of boys and girls athletes of the year.



Keiser is a four-time state placer. As a 7th grader he took 6th place and as an 8th grader he was runner-up.



Keiser is a two-time state champion his freshman and sophomore years.



“Kaden is very deserving of this award,” said Winner wrestling coach Spencer Novotny. “He has a great work ethic and is never satisfied. He has goals and he does what he has to do to accomplish them.

Not only is he a four-time placer he broke Jason Orel’s (2003 season) takedown record this year as a sophomore. Kaden is one of those guys that leads by example and pushes his teammates. He is al all around good kid.

He is sitting at 183 wins after his 10th grade season,” said Novotny.



The sports show will feature more than 20 professional athletes as hosts and presenters as part of the annual tradition of honoring high school athletes for their hard work and dedication during the past school year.



In addition to Keiser, Nash Hutmacher of Chamberlain is nominated for this honor. Hutmacher won last year.