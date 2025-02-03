Katherine Taggart, 72, of Winner, SD passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025 in Winner, SD.

Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 at 11 a.m. at the Winner Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Winner City Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to memorial service.

Katherine Elizabeth (Springer) Taggart was born in Huron, SD, to Nedra (Daugherty) & Robert Springer on June 2, 1952.

Kathy grew up in Winner and graduated from Winner High School in 1970. She attended Mitchell Vo-Tech and completed a certificate in shorthand. She married Ron Taggart on Nov. 27, 1971, (54 years) in Winner.

Ron and Kathy moved to Bath, SD. They both worked in Aberdeen. From there, they made their way to Hayes, SD and along the way made many lifelong friends. They returned to their hometown of Winner in 1983.

To this union, 6 children were welcomed. Desi, Josi, Heath, Brady, Brent, and Manda.

Kathy worked for Parvin Insurance and then First Fidelity Bank. She also would help her friend at her favorite Flower shop, delivering flowers during special occasions. Her favorite job was chasing her grandkids at all their special events. She never missed a play, dance competition, wrestling match, football or basketball game.

Kathy did so much in the community. She enjoyed spending her time supporting all of the activities and events that her kids and grandkids were involved in.

Kathy’s pride and joy was her family. She was the most selfless, generous, and loving wife and mother, but her greatest joy and title was Grandma and Great Grandma.

Kathy ran the Taggart clan.. She made sure everything was taken care of, everyone had a bed, and everyone had a good meal of her famous goulash. Her grandkids knew who the boss was. Her dining table was the center of our get togethers. She loved Christmas and we all knew Christmas Eve was her holiday. She loved Christmas Eve most of all because her kids and their families surrounded her while she sat back in the recliner and took it all in.

Kathy was known for her wooden spoon. When the kids were not listening she didn’t have to say a word and we all knew what was coming. It might have been a day later when you got thunked on the head with the wooden spoon and we would ask “what was that for”? She said “that’s for what you did 2 days ago”!

Kathy is survived by her brother Kevin Springer, husband Ron; daughter Desi and kids: Colby and great grandson Aidan, Tate (Jaden) expected great grand baby girl, and Maura Jo; daughter Josi (Shawn) and kids: Kyran, Kylar, Kamryn, and Kinley; son Heath (Erin) and kids: Lila and Beau; son Brady and daughter Raelyn; son Brent (Sarah) and kids: Chloe, Evan, and Briggs; daughter Manda (John) and kids: Philip, baby Charles, and Vivi. Her best friends/sisters Kathy and Pat Soles.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Nedra Springer, her “other” mother Dolores Soles, and special sister-in-law Deb Gaikowski. We know she is peacefully rocking baby Charles in heaven.