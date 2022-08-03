June Janette Lester, 74

June Lester, 74, of Rapid City, SD, formerly of Winner, SD passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, SD.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Mason Funeral Home in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Colome City Cemetery in Colome, SD.

June Janette Lester left this world on July 24, 2022 at the age of 74. She died fighting the battle with cancer and was surrounded by her family at her time.

She was born in Winner, SD to Duane and Vera Patton and lived and attended school in Colome, SD. She eventually moved to Rapid City where she became a beautician and a very good one and loved what she did for over 40 years. She met the love of her life Gary Lester shortly after moving to Rapid City and they had one daughter, Jami Jo Lester. June had a huge heart and always thought of others. Some of her greatest joys were her grandchildren, Richard, Terrance, Shawntessa, and Christian. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and daughter.

She was preceded in death by her mother, her father, and 2 brothers.

She is survived by her daughter, her grandchildren, 7 sisters, 2 brothers, and numerous nieces and nephews.