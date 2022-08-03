On Monday, Aug. 8th through Thursday, Aug. 11, the Winner Elementary School will be conducting its 4th year of Jump Start. Jump Start is for Begindergarten/Kindergarten students NEW to the Winner Elementary School. This is a time to get the new students aquatinted with the building and the routines in school.

Jump Start begins at 8 am and runs until 11:30 am. A breakfast snack and lunch will be provided at no cost. On the first day, we ask that parents/guardians accompany their students to the office, and school secretary, Lorna Phillips will direct them to their classroom.

The Winner School District will provide transportation for the Ideal and Winner Housing communities. If you need transportation call the elementary school office at 842-8170 by noon on Aug. 5.

If you have any questions feel free to stop at the elementary school office or call.