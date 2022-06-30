July busy for Chamber

July is a busy month for the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce.

First there is Crazy Day on July 15.

That night will be summer night in Colome sponsored by the Winner Area Chamber of Commmerce. The event in Colome will be from 6-11 p.m.

The band will be Country Rush.

There will be several food vendors and multiple sponsors for the event.

There will be games for kids plus a bouncy house.

The main feature will be an inflatable foosball game. Mike Scott, executive director of the Chamber, says there will be five persons on a team. There could be some friendly grudge matches said Scott.

The end of July will feature BBQ Pit Row and Classic Car Show on Winner’s Main St.

The event will be held on July 30. This will mark the 10th anniversary of BBQ sponsored by the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce.

There is still time for persons to enter the BBQ. They can call the Chamber office to get registered.

The judging of the brisket, pulled pork and ribs will begin at 5 p.m. with the tasting beginning at 7 p.m.

Scott said there is a need for more judges. If you would like to help judge just call the Chamber.

A week before the event there will be a judging class where the rules will be explained.

New this year will be a kids barbeque contest. The age division is 6-10 and 11-15.

Participants will be give two pounds of hamburger ad will have an hour and a half to cook the meat. The contest is limited to 14 kids. Each youth will be provided a little smokie grill to use.

The Southern Belle Cattle women purchased he hamburger for the kids and will provide each participant with a gift bag.

The kids grilling will be from 10:30 a.m, to noon on Main St.

Youth who want to participate are to call the Chamber.