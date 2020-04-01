Julie Willams, 61

Public graveside services for Dr. Julie A. Williams, 61, of Chamberlain, SD will be 1:30 pm Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Riverview Cemetery at Chamberlain, SD.

In lieu of flowers a memorial scholarship will be established in Julie’s name for student’s pursuing a degree in veterinary sciences.

Julie Ann Williams was born May 13, 1958 in Winner to Ruth (Thiede) and James Williams. She attended Riverside #32 Country School and later attended Winner High School in Winner where she graduated with honors in 1976.

After high school she attended Kansas State University for her undergraduate degree and then to Iowa State University for her Veterinary Degree graduating in 1982.

She moved to Chamberlain and began working with Dr. Dorwart at Chamberlain Veterinary Supply.

In 1983, Julie opened her own clinic, Mid River Veterinary, which she operated until 2012.

At a young age, Julie had a horse named Sugar and a cat Maxine which was probably the start of her love of animals.

On June 14, 1986, Julie was united in marriage to Larry Wagner at Pukwana, SD.

Around 1990, Julie initiated and was instrumental in establishing the BBL (Brule Buffalo Lyman County) Bootstraps. She was a member with the South Dakota Grassland Coalition helping with the management of grasslands and many of their other activities.

Julie was on the South Dakota Animal Industry Board for 30 years and a member of the Prime Cowbelles.

Julie enjoyed horses going on horseback rides and adventures on pack rides into the mountains.

Some of her hobbies included singing, cooking, and sewing.

Julie passed away on March 27, 2020 at the Platte Care Center in Platte, SD at the age of 61 years.



Gratefully sharing her life are her husband Larry Wagner of Chamberlain; her mother Ruth Williams of White Lake, SD; and her brother Gary Williams and wife Ya of Toney, AL; and aunt and cousins.

Preceding her in death was her father James Williams.