Judyne “Judy” Kathryn Dougherty, 78

Judyne “Judy” Kathryn Dougherty went home to Jesus on June 6, 2021 at the age of 78.

Judy was born to Ed and Ida (Sorenson) Ishmael on July 20, 1942 in Wagner, South Dakota.

Judy was married three times and often said that her first two husbands gave her her children and her last gave her unconditional love.

On Sept. 20, 1983, she was united in marriage to that last love, Wayne Dougherty. They began their life together in Vermillion, South Dakota. Wayne’s career took them to Custer, South Dakota and eventually Springfield, South Dakota where they lived for 22 years. It was there that Judy found her calling in healthcare. She worked for Avera home health and the Springfield assisted living center where her desire to help others was truly fulfilled until she retired at the age of 65. In 2012, Judy and Wayne moved to Renner, South Dakota to be closer to her daughter and grandson.

Judy was a recovering alcoholic and was very active in the alcoholics anonymous program. She had 42 years of sobriety upon her death.

Judy enjoyed being outdoors, especially camping. If the sun was out, you would find her outside with a book in her hands. Judy always called things as she saw them but did it in such a kind and loving manner. It was because of this that she had many friends. Anyone who came in to contact with her, will remember how she gave the best hugs, the kind that could put a person spirit back together.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Wayne; sons Terry Anderson (Linda), Sioux City IA, Tim Anderson (Carolyn), Tomball TX, Toby Anderson (Kara), Sugarland TX, Kirk Dougherty, Sioux Falls SD; daughter, Bonnie Dougherty, Renner SD, Karen Hall, Sioux Falls SD; 17 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sisters Sylvia Jean Uecker, Wagner SD, Janice Fisk (Warren), Rapid City SD.

She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband Rodney Anderson, second husband Nordean Thorson, stepdaughter Darcy Jean Dougherty and stepdaughter Kendra Woods.

A celebration of life was held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel in Sioux Falls.