Judge Bobbi Rank Reappointed as Presiding Judge of the Sixth Judicial Circuit

Chief Justice Steven Jensen announced the reappointment of the Honorable Bobbi Rank as Presiding Judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit. Judge Rank’s reappointment follows the selection of Steven Jensen as Chief Justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court.

Pursuant to Article V, Section 11 of the South Dakota Constitution, Presiding Judges are appointed by the Chief Justice and serve at his pleasure. The Presiding Judges are administrative heads of their respective circuits. The Chief Justice expressed his appreciation for Judge Rank’s continued willingness to serve the Unified Judicial System and people of South Dakota in this manner.

The Sixth Judicial Circuit consists of Bennett, Gregory, Haakon, Hughes, Hyde, Jackson, Jones, Lyman, Mellette, Potter, Stanley, Sully, Todd and Tripp counties.