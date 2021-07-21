Jr. Teeners headed to state

Winner Junior Teeners punched their ticket to the state Class A tournament with a 14-4 victory over Belle Fourche on July 14 in regional baseball action.

Ryder Halligan had the hot hand with 4 hits.

Winner jumped to an early lead scoring four runs in the first inning and adding three more in the second.

Belle Fourche scored three runs in the top of the fifth but Winner came right back with three runs of their own.

Landon Calhoon and Zac Olson each had a double.

Olson was 3-5 at the plate, Karson Keiser, 2-3, Landon Calhoon, 3-4; Derek Fenenga, 2-4.

Aiden Schroeder pitched four innings with Olson pitching one and two-thirds innings.

Two teams from this region advanced to the state tournament in Vermillion. Even thought they won the game, Winner had to play one more game.

First regional game

Winner defeated Belle Fourche 16-1 in the first game of the regional tournament on July 12.

A ten run fourth inning led Winner to a victory. The offensive firepower was led by Derek Fenenga, Aiden Schroeder, Konnor Osborn, Karson Keiser, Zac Olson and Landon Calhoon. Each had an RBI in this inning.

Winner Junior Teeners started the game with two runs when Ryder Halligan singled.Winner scored three runs to start off the game.

Scoring doubles were Derek Fenenga, Ryder Halligan, Zac Olson and Aiden Schroeder.

Winner really had some great performances at the plate. Olson was 3-3, Halligan, 3-4; Keiser, 2-3; Calhoon, 2-2; Fenenga, 3-4. Aiden Schroeder, Dylan Brandis, Kellen Brozik and Konner Osborn all had hits.

Dylan Brandis was the winning pitcher.

In the second game on Tuesday, July 13, Winner was nipped by Spearfish, 7-6. Winner stayed in it until the end but Spearfish pulled away for the victory.

Despite the loss, Winner collected 11 hits.

Winner took a 3-2 lead in the first inning.

At the plate, Calhoon was 3-4; Olson, 2-4; Fenenga, 2-4.

Landon Calhoon started on the mound for Winner and threw four innings with Aiden Schroeder pitching one inning.