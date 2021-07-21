Jr. Legion regional runner-up

Elk Point snagged a late lead to defeat Winner/Colome Junior Legion in the championship game of the regional tournament Sunday morning at Leahy Bowl. Elk Point won the game 7-6 as they broke a tie in the seventh inning.

Winner/Colome took the runner up honors and will be able to advance to the state tournament which will be in Redfield the first part of August.

The Royals collected 11 hits in the game. Pierce Nelson had double with Aiden Barfuss belting a triple.

Slade Cournoyer had a good day at the plate as he went 3-4. Pierce Nelson and Aiden Barfuss were 2-4 with Charley Pravecek, 2-3.

Joseph Laprath pitched all six innings.

The regional started Saturday afternoon with Winner defeating Lennox 5-2. Winner/Colome fired up the offense in the second inning scoring two runs but Lennox came right back in the bottom of the inning and tied the game at 2.

Winner/Colome punched two more runs across the plate in the third inning.

Barfuss was the leader at the plate as he was 2-3. In addition, Jack Peters was 1-4, Pierce Nelson, 1-3; Charley Pravecek, 1-3 and Stratton Morehart, 1-3.

Ethan Bartels was the winning pitcher. He lasted five and two thirds innings allowing four hits and two runs while striking out five.

Barfuss threw one and two-thirds innings.

With the victory, the Royals played Lake Norden.

Winner/Colome won the game 9-6. The Royals got on the board in the first inning as Charley Pravecek drove in one run.

The fifth inning was key for the Royals as they scored five runs to secure the victory.

Two more insurance runs came in the final inning.

Barfuss scored a home run. Justin Hausmann had a triple and Pravecek a double.

Barfuss and Pravecek were both 3-4 at the plate. Stratton Morehart was 2-3.

Hausmann was the winning pitcher as he pitched six innings. Barfuss threw the final inning.

The local Junior Legion team will be practicing and getting ready to play in the state tournament Aug. 6-8 in Redfield.