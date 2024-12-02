Joyce Lloydell Horgen, 86

Funeral services for Joyce Lloydell Horgen were held Nov. 26 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Winner. Burial was in Winner Cemetery.

Joyce was born in the Winner Hospital in Winner, South Dakota, on Oct. 21, 1938, to Velma (Nelsen) and Lloyd Anderson. Her parents always said that her first name came from the joy of having a healthy baby. Her middle name was coined by her mother as she was the first born in the family and needed a middle name to honor her father’s first name.

Joyce grew up on the family farm in Ideal. She attended elementary school all eight years at the Ideal School and did farm chores after school. During the summers, she painted most of the outlying buildings on the farm. When high school days came, Joyce stayed in town during the week. Her folks brought her into town on Sunday evening and picked her up on Friday after school. She enjoyed math and English and liked sewing clothes in home economics. “Tough as Bricks,” Joyce was a proud member of the WHS Class of 1956.

Wanting to be a teacher, Joyce attended Southern State Teacher’s College for two years on a tuition scholarship. She was in choir and band at college. After graduation, she was hired to teach elementary education in Winner. In June of 1958 Joyce was in a horrific automobile accident which, due to a broken leg, caused her to teach using crutches during the first year and a quarter of her career. She taught for four years, then went back to college to earn her degree. After earning her BS Degree she was hired again to teach in Winner. Here she met her future husband, Gordon, who taught at the high school. Gordon and Joyce were married Aug. 14, 1966. The school newspaper’s headline read, “Winner High School Teacher Marries Ideal Woman.” She always thought that headline was funny. She started to attend summer schools at Black Hills State College in 1969 and received her MS Degree in 1972. She and Gordon had a son, Bret, in 1974.

Joyce continued to teach in elementary and junior high grades in Winner for a total of 42 years and served as a substitute teacher after retirement. Joyce was a lifelong member of the Ideal Presbyterian Church. She was also a life member of the VFW Auxiliary. As a 30-year breast cancer survivor, Joyce had many friends through Sisters and Survivors and Relay for Life.

Survivors include her son, Bret; brother, Larry (Dodie) Anderson; brother-in-law, Larry Horgen; nieces and nephews, Leslie (Jeff) Alvarez, Bobbi Jo (Martin) Price, Toby (Camille) Anderson, Sara (Jerome) Cox, Ryan Horgen; and many cousins, great nieces and nephews, and friends.

Preceding Joyce in death were her husband Gordon and her parents Lloyd and Velma Anderson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Sisters and Survivors, the Caregiver Support Network, or the Relay for Life groups in the Winner area.

