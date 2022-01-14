Joseph Donald Fernholz, 61, of Platte, SD passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at Platte Care Center Avera. Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at Mount Funeral Home in Platte with visitation an hour prior to service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.

Joseph Donald Fernholz was born on Aug. 1, 1960 to William and Kathleen (Heying) Fernholz in Winner, SD. He graduated from Winner High School in 1978 and was united in marriage to Anna Marie McKenzie on Oct. 15, 1982 in Winner. He worked at the Ford Garage for a year and then was partsman for Mathis Implement in Winner until 1991. From 1991 – 2000 Joe was employed as partsman for VanDerWerff Implement in Platte, SD.

Joe was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Platte and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed playing cards, lawn work and carpentry.

Grateful for having shared in Joe’s life, his wife of over 39 years, Anna Fernholz of Platte, SD; three daughters: Stacy (Luke) Andersen of Clear Lake, SD, Jessica (Zach) Dalrymple of Mitchell, SD and Erin Fernholz of Sioux Falls, SD; five grandchildren: Josie and Laycee Andersen, Riley, Molly and Jameson Dalrymple; four siblings: Joan Grim of Gregory, SD, Rose Wells of Gregory, SD; Donna (John) Wright of Sioux Falls, SD and Jim (Darci) Fernholz of Fredericksburg, VA; along with many nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; three siblings: Mary, Margaret and Ed Fernholz; a brother-in-law, Rodney “Radar” Grim; and a niece, Cassie Grim.