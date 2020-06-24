Joanne Bartels, 90

Joanne Bartels, age 90, of Winner, died Monday morning, June 22, 2020 at the Winner Regional Long Term Care.

Survivors include two daughters Deb Volmer of Winner, and Barbara (Arnold) Olson of Platte; one son David Bartels of Winner; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one sister Beverly Ruhkamp of Havre, Montana; and several nieces and nephews. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband Elmer Charles Bartels; a daughter Sharon Hysell; a son Roger Charles Bartels; one grandson Kelly Volmer; four sisters and one brother.

Funeral services are pending with the Rush Funeral Home of Philip.