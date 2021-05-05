Jay Paul Eagle Star of Mosher, SD passed away at the Sanford USD Medical Center on April 13, 2021.

Graveside services were held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Mosher Advent Cemetery in Mosher, SD.

Jay Paul was born April 13, 2021 to Dolly Eagle Star. He passed away April 13, 2021. He blessed his mother with the short 6 months while growing in his mother’s womb. He will forever be loved and missed by his parents.

Jay Paul is survived by his parents, brothers, sisters, and many family. Preceding in death by his grandmother, Sandra Medicine Eagle, cousin, Hayden Medicine Eagle, and family.