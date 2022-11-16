Janet Bruun, 84, Winner, passed away on Nov. 5 at the Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

Memorial service will be Friday, Nov.18 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Winner. Burial will follow at a later date.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17, at Mason Funeral Home from 6-7 p.m. with prayer service at 7 p.m.

Janet Jane (Schramm) Bruun was born on June 29, 1938, to Howard and Irene “Chic” (Hight) Schramm. Janet was born in Winner, SD and was baptized Aug. 5, 1938, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Winner. She was later confirmed in 1952; Janet was proud to be a lifelong, active member of Trinity Lutheran.

She grew up in a loving home at 126 Liberty St. in Winner, SD with her parents and younger brother Chuck. She was blessed having her Uncle Herbert’s family living right across the street. Howard and Herbert were identical twins and always wore matching blue and white striped Oshkosh overalls. While growing up, Janet would often mistake her uncle for her dad and would go to him for money; Janet benefited greatly! Her cousin Jim Schramm was from June to November younger than Janet, but he was like a big brother to her. They had an incredibly special bond. Janet’s mother was a nurse, and during Janet’s childhood years, she spent many hours at the hospital while her mother was working. Janet remembers being put to work cleaning needles and other medical supplies; they were hoping to instill an interest in nursing, but it had the reverse effect, and she disliked every minute of it.

Janet’s school years began in Winner, and she later graduated from Winner High School in 1956. Highlights of this time were spending time at baseball, football, and basketball games with close friends Bev Mason, Rita Reckling, Vesta Bice, and Gloria Rowe. Janet’s dad loved taking the girls to games and spoiling them with treats. Janet felt very blessed growing up in Winner with seven uncles and one aunt; they made her proud to be a Schramm, and she had a special relationship with each one of them. Janet was the oldest cousin on the Hight side and the second oldest on the Schramm side. She was proud of this role and loved all her cousins dearly.

Janet met Carroll Bruun in 1951 on a bus ride going to 4-H camp. Janet was seated behind the bus driver, and when she would look into his mirror, she could see this cute, blonde, blue-eyed boy sitting a few rows behind her winking at her. So yes, they got acquainted and were dance partners at camp! That was the beginning of their dancing career. They started dating in 1953 and were later engaged on Janet’s high school graduation day, May 21, 1956. In the fall of 1956, Carroll went to Huntington Park, CA to work for General Motors on a car assembly line. In January, Janet headed to Los Angeles, CA to work at a bank. In May of 1957, Carroll wanted to move back to farm with his dad, so he and Janet headed back to South Dakota. One year to the day after getting engaged, they broke off their engagement. Over the next seven years, their paths crossed about once a year.

Janet started college at Drake University for dental hygiene; that was not the right choice for her, so she quit at semester. She followed her cousin Jim and enrolled at South Dakota State University declaring Spanish as her major. She graduated with her Bachelor’s Degree in 1961 from SDSU and later with her Master’s in Business in 1969 from USD. Janet’s first teaching job was at Rapid City Central; she taught there from 1961-1964. In July of 1963, Janet was home from her teaching job in Rapid City. She went to Frank Day’s in Dallas; she walked in the door, and Carroll grabbed her hand and said, “Here’s someone I can dance with!” Second engagement was in September of 1963 with a wedding to follow on Feb. 22, 1964. Carroll continued to farm, and Janet started her teaching career in Winner.

In the early years of their marriage, special twins, Donnie and Ronnie Matthews (neighbor boys to Howard and Irene Schramm), started making frequent trips to the farm on weekends. They eventually stayed and became part of the family. Johnyne Carol was born on Dec. 16, 1968; Jacey Jane on Dec. 6, 1973; and Jad Howard on February 13, 1975. Janet wrote, “My favorite place in the whole world was our farm living with my best friend and special blessings Johnyne, Jacey, and Jad. We had a great life, and I never wanted for a thing.”

Janet retired from teaching in May of 2002. Over the course of her career, she touched so many lives both inside and outside of the classroom. She started the Winner High School Warriorettes, youth track, and youth basketball. She was an outstanding teacher and wonderful role model. Janet and Carroll moved back to the farm after Carroll and Jad completely rebuilt the old farmhouse. Janet and Carroll lived in that house for many years during their retirement before moving back to town full-time. Janet enjoyed attending every sporting event possible and was proud to wear her favorite color – purple! She also loved sitting in her chair crocheting while looking at her pride and joy wall – pictures of her grandchildren. Janet and Carroll loved following their six grandkids in all their activities; they also enjoyed taking as many trips as they could, especially to Branson, MO. Spending time in Brookings while attending SDSU basketball games and staying in Parker, which became their second home, were highlights of their lives. Fondest memories were having all six grandkids together at the farm and most recently visits from new great-granddaughter, Murphy.

Grateful for having shared her life are her three children: daughter Johnyne (Brad) Horstman of Winner; daughter Jacey (Dale) Peters of Parker; and son Jad (Suny) Bruun of Dallas. Grandchildren: Zachary (Tayler) Horstman of Mitchell; Jayden Bruun of Spearfish; Kylie (Jayd) VanDerWerff of Gregory; Kelby Peters of Sioux Falls; Joren Bruun of Dallas; and Karley Peters of Parker. Great-granddaughter Murphy Jean Horstman. Brother Chuck Schramm of Sioux Falls; sister-in-law Marlene (Tom) Hansen of Canyon Lake, TX; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband Carroll; her parents Howard and Irene (G’ma Chic) Schramm; in-laws Helmer and Mae Bruun; sister-in-law Ginny Canon.