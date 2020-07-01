James Vobr, 87 of Custer, SD formerly of Winner, SD passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Custer Regional Care Center inCuster.

Graveside services were held on Monday, June 29, at 2 p.m. at the Colome Cemetery in Colome, SD.

James Vobr was born on Sept. 25, 1932 inWinner, SD to Ludvik and Stasie (Franek) Vobr. The family lived on a farm south of Winner.

James attended the Vobr Country school south of Winner and enlisted in the US Army in 1955 where he served in the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge in 1961, he returned to Colome and workedfor several farmers.

He later moved south of Winner but continued working for farmers in need of help.

James enjoyed his coffee, playing cards, fishing and just being outdoors. James is survived by his sister-in-law Clara Vobr of Mitchell, his niece Linda (LuVerne) Jager, of Wessington Springs, his three nephews: Brad, Jerry and Gary (Kristy) Vobr of Mitchell. One great nephew,Austin Vobr of Mitchell and 2 great nieces, Tiffany and Carissa Vobr of Mitchell.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ludvik and Stasie Vobr and one brother, Leonard Vobr.