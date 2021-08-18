James Allen Berg, 80, of Winner, SD passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 at his home in Winner, SD.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

Jim was born in Canby, MN on May 6th, 1941. He was born 2 months pre-mature. He had pneumonia, rickets, and a collapsed lung. Being on the verge of death, he was baptized with the nurses being witnesses.

He and his family moved to a farm east of Castlewood, SD in 1946. His father had a farm accident in 1947, so he and his sister needed to help on the farm at an early age. During this time, he and his sister attended a one room school through eighth grade. Jim graduated from Castlewood High School in 1960. He then attended college in Madison, SD and Nettleton Community College in Sioux Falls. After college he began his work in construction for SF Construction working on bridges. From there he had various jobs working on the Titan Missile, and Boeing Aircraft. He then worked for various other construction companies. Carlson Construction in Winner, SD and Anderson Western being his last. In the midst of his construction work he bought a semi and hauled for Bob Curtis Trucking.

Jim married Loretta Kusick in 1967. To this union Michael was born in 1969 and Robert in 1972. In 1989 he married Karen (Bowling) Meiners and acquired 3 stepchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

He is survived by his wife Karen, children Mike (Misty) and Bob (Julie) Berg, step-children Gregg Hanson, Shawn Tuttle, and Shendra Meiners. 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren and sister Patricia Sedivy.